John Parry betting profile: PGA Championship
John Parry of England looks on following his second shot on the 15th hole on day two of the Turkish Airlines Open 2025 at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort on May 09, 2025 in Antalya, Turkey. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
John Parry tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks Parry's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Parry's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
John Parry's recent performances
- Parry has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has an average of -0.047 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
John Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.079
John Parry's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the PGA Championship.
