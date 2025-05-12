PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

John Catlin betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

John Catlin of the United States lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)

    John Catlin returns to the PGA Championship, teeing off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. This major championship promises intense competition as players vie for glory on the challenging 7,626-yard, par-71 course.

    Latest odds for Catlin at the PGA Championship.

    Catlin's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC75-79+10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Catlin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Catlin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1676-70-69-71+2--

    Catlin's recent performances

    • Catlin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 16th with a score of 2-over.
    • Catlin has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Catlin has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Catlin has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Catlin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.089

    Catlin's advanced stats and rankings

    • In his past five tournaments, Catlin has shown strength in his approach game, with an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
    • His off-the-tee performance has been solid, averaging 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in recent starts.
    • Catlin has struggled somewhat with his putting, averaging -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, he has maintained a positive Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.089 in his recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Catlin as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

