John Catlin betting profile: PGA Championship

Catlin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 16th with a score of 2-over.

Catlin has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Catlin has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.