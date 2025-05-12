John Catlin betting profile: PGA Championship
John Catlin of the United States lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of The International Series Japan presented by Moutai at Caledonian Golf Club on May 9, 2025 in Yokoshibahikari, Chiba, Japan. (Yoshimasa Nakano/Getty Images)
John Catlin returns to the PGA Championship, teeing off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. This major championship promises intense competition as players vie for glory on the challenging 7,626-yard, par-71 course.
Catlin's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|75-79
|+10
At the PGA Championship
- In Catlin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Catlin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T16
|76-70-69-71
|+2
|--
Catlin's recent performances
- Catlin's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 16th with a score of 2-over.
- Catlin has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Catlin has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Catlin has averaged 0.089 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Catlin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.089
Catlin's advanced stats and rankings
- In his past five tournaments, Catlin has shown strength in his approach game, with an average of 0.238 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- His off-the-tee performance has been solid, averaging 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in recent starts.
- Catlin has struggled somewhat with his putting, averaging -0.221 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five tournaments.
- Overall, he has maintained a positive Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.089 in his recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Catlin as of the start of the PGA Championship.
