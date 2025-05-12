PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Highsmith's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6664-74-71-75+46.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7277-71-69-74+75.250
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2273-67-69-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-72-73-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-72-64-64-19500.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-68-68-68-1244.000

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.027-0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.061-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.292-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.163-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.216-0.614

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has a Driving Distance average of 296.9 yards, ranking 130th on TOUR this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 62.64%, placing him 166th on TOUR.
    • Highsmith is averaging 28.33 Putts Per Round, ranking 35th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 644 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 35th in the standings.
    • Highsmith is breaking par on 23.47% of his holes, ranking 48th on TOUR in Par Breakers.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

