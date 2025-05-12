Joe Highsmith betting profile: PGA Championship
Joe Highsmith hits an approach shot on the 10th hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Highsmith's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T66
|64-74-71-75
|+4
|6.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44.000
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.614 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.027
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.061
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.292
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.163
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.216
|-0.614
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has a Driving Distance average of 296.9 yards, ranking 130th on TOUR this season.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 62.64%, placing him 166th on TOUR.
- Highsmith is averaging 28.33 Putts Per Round, ranking 35th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 644 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 35th in the standings.
- Highsmith is breaking par on 23.47% of his holes, ranking 48th on TOUR in Par Breakers.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the PGA Championship.
