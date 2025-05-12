J.J. Spaun betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
J.J. Spaun will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Spaun aims to improve on his past performances at this major championship.
Spaun's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|2022
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Spaun's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Spaun's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|67-70-69-67
|-7
|58.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-75-71-67
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|50
|74-72-74-75
|+7
|14.250
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|P2
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|500.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T31
|75-71-73-70
|+1
|29.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|64-70-67-66
|-17
|245.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|76-69-73-70
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|24.214
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
- Spaun has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.164
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.833
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.098
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.083
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.982
|0.784
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.833 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 14th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun is averaging 0.164 (69th) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards (55th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.083 (84th) this season. He ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
- Spaun has accumulated 1,148 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.48% ranks 30th on TOUR, while he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.