J.J. Spaun betting profile: PGA Championship

Spaun's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.833 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 14th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun is averaging 0.164 (69th) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards (55th on TOUR).

On the greens, Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.083 (84th) this season. He ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.

Spaun has accumulated 1,148 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.