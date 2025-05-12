PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.J. Spaun will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Spaun aims to improve on his past performances at this major championship.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the PGA Championship.

    Spaun's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC74-75+9
    2022MC72-73+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Spaun's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Spaun's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1767-70-69-67-758.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4266-75-71-67-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5074-72-74-75+714.250
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipP266-68-70-72-12500.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3175-71-73-70+129.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT264-70-67-66-17245.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3476-69-73-70E25.167
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D73+2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3370-68-70-71-924.214

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has averaged 0.784 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1640.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.8330.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.098-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.083-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9820.784

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.833 ranks sixth on TOUR this season, while his 70.33% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Spaun is averaging 0.164 (69th) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards (55th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.083 (84th) this season. He ranks 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06.
    • Spaun has accumulated 1,148 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 12th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.48% ranks 30th on TOUR, while he ranks 73rd by breaking par 22.70% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW