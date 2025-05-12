Jimmy Walker betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Jimmy Walker returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Walker will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Walker's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|2021
|T64
|73-74-75-74
|+8
|2020
|MC
|73-74
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Walker's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2021, when he tied for 64th at 8-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T50
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|4.667
|April 7, 2024
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 50th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.567
|-0.337
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.751
|-1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.540
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.504
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.363
|-2.156
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.567 this season, while his average Driving Distance was 301.1 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -2.751 mark. He had a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he broke par 19.44% of the time.
- Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate for the season was 22.92%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.