3H AGO

Jimmy Walker betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jimmy Walker returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Walker will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Walker at the PGA Championship.

    Walker's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-76+6
    2023MC73-76+9
    2021T6473-74-75-74+8
    2020MC73-74+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Walker's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2021, when he tied for 64th at 8-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-70+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-76+13--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+6--
    May 5, 2024THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-72-1--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5069-70-71-72-64.667
    April 7, 2024Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 50th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -2.156 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.567-0.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.751-1.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.540-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.504-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.363-2.156

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.567 this season, while his average Driving Distance was 301.1 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -2.751 mark. He had a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he had a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he broke par 19.44% of the time.
    • Walker's Bogey Avoidance rate for the season was 22.92%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

