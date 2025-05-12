Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: PGA Championship
Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for the CJ Cup)
Jhonattan Vegas is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with players vying for victory on the challenging 7,626-yard, par-71 course.
Vegas' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-79
|+12
At the PGA Championship
- In Vegas' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- This is Vegas' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Vegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|63-69-67-69
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-68-79-73
|+5
|9.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|61
|68-67-73-72
|-4
|4.800
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|--
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Vegas has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.155
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.126
|-0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.072
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.186
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.024
|-0.164
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas has sported a 0.126 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
- Vegas has accumulated 427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the PGA Championship.
