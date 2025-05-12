Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: PGA Championship

Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas has sported a 0.126 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.