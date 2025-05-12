PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for the CJ Cup)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for the CJ Cup)

    Jhonattan Vegas is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with players vying for victory on the challenging 7,626-yard, par-71 course.

    Latest odds for Vegas at the PGA Championship.

    Vegas' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC73-79+12

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Vegas' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • This is Vegas' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Vegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1363-69-67-69-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6073-68-79-73+59.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6168-67-73-72-44.800
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4070-67-73-70-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-72-71-78+311.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-72-67-6--

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Vegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
    • Vegas has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -0.164 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1550.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.126-0.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.072-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.1860.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.024-0.164

    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.155 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 42nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas has sported a 0.126 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 68.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.61, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
    • Vegas has accumulated 427 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

