Jason Dufner betting profile: PGA Championship
Jason Dufner of the United States hits his second shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jason Dufner returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dufner will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
Dufner's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2022
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|2021
|MC
|71-81
|+8
|2020
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Dufner's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Dufner has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Dufner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-77
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T75
|70-69-71-74
|-4
|1.493
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Jan. 21, 2024
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-67
|-7
|--
Dufner's recent performances
- Dufner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 75th place at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
- Dufner has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dufner has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.015
|0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.491
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-2.065
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.379
|-0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.192
|-0.461
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
- Dufner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner has sported a -1.491 mark. He has a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dufner has delivered a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he has broken par 20.99% of the time.
- Dufner's average Driving Distance this season is 279.3 yards.
- He has accumulated 1 FedExCup Regular Season point, ranking 225th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the PGA Championship.
