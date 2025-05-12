PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jason Dufner betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Dufner of the United States hits his second shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Jason Dufner returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dufner will look to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Dufner at the PGA Championship.

    Dufner's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-75+1
    2022MC72-75+7
    2021MC71-81+8
    2020MC70-72+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Dufner's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Dufner has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this event.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Dufner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-77-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7570-69-71-74-41.493
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
    April 28, 2024Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC76-75+7--
    Jan. 21, 2024The American ExpressMC69-73-67-7--

    Dufner's recent performances

    • Dufner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 75th place at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
    • Dufner has an average of 0.073 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.267 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dufner has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0150.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.491-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--2.065-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.379-0.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.192-0.461

    Dufner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dufner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.015 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dufner has sported a -1.491 mark. He has a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dufner has delivered a 0.379 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he has broken par 20.99% of the time.
    • Dufner's average Driving Distance this season is 279.3 yards.
    • He has accumulated 1 FedExCup Regular Season point, ranking 225th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

