PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia follows his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia follows his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Jason Day returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Day aims to improve upon his T43 finish from the previous year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Day at the PGA Championship.

    Day's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4371-67-69-71-6
    2023MC76-72+8
    2022T5571-72-72-73+8
    2021T4474-75-72-71+4
    2020T465-69-70-66-10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Day's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourth at 10-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-69-70-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT870-70-71-72-5188.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-69-66-929.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-64-69-74-5175.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT5076-72-74-72+612.750
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1370-69-68-69-1295.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3274-69-70-76+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT364-66-67-69-22162.500
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4070-70-68-70-1419.125
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT3378-69-71-71+1--

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
    • Day has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1000.028-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.081-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1780.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0220.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3090.112

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.081 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
    • Day has accumulated 716 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW