Jason Day betting profile: PGA Championship
Jason Day of Australia follows his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Jason Day returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Day aims to improve upon his T43 finish from the previous year's tournament.
Day's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|2023
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|2022
|T55
|71-72-72-73
|+8
|2021
|T44
|74-75-72-71
|+4
|2020
|T4
|65-69-70-66
|-10
At the PGA Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for fourth at 10-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|70-70-71-72
|-5
|188.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-69-66
|-9
|29.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-64-69-74
|-5
|175.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|76-72-74-72
|+6
|12.750
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T13
|70-69-68-69
|-12
|95.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|74-69-70-76
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-22
|162.500
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19.125
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for third with a score of 22-under.
- Day has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.408 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.112 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|100
|0.028
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.081
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.178
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.022
|0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.309
|0.112
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.028 (100th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day is sporting a 0.081 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day is delivering a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 28th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 23.30% of the time.
- Day has accumulated 716 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the PGA Championship.
