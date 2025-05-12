Jake Knapp betting profile: PGA Championship

Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.192 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 67.02% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.30% of the time.