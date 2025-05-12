Jake Knapp betting profile: PGA Championship
Jake Knapp will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his second appearance at the tournament, following a missed cut in 2024.
Knapp's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-69
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Knapp's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Knapp's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-70-66
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|63-69-60-70
|-26
|105.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|68-67-65-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T12
|69-68-72-73
|-6
|125.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|59-70-68-72
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-72-68-66
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|71-71-74-69
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|67-71-72-68
|-6
|10.600
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
- Knapp has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has averaged -0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.086
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.192
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.136
|-0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.426
|-0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.397
|-0.268
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.192 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 67.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.30% of the time.
- Knapp has accumulated 518 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the PGA Championship.
