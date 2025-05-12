PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jake Knapp of the United States plays his shot on the 16th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his second appearance at the tournament, following a missed cut in 2024.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the PGA Championship.

    Knapp's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-69+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Knapp's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Knapp's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-70-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans363-69-60-70-26105.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2768-67-65-71-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-77+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-68-72-73-6125.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT659-70-68-72-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-72-68-66-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1771-71-74-69-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4467-71-72-68-610.600

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished third with a score of 26-under.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has averaged -0.268 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.0860.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.192-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.136-0.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.426-0.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.397-0.268

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.086 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.7 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knapp is sporting a 0.192 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 70th with a 67.02% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knapp is delivering a 0.426 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.30% of the time.
    • Knapp has accumulated 518 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

