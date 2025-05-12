PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: PGA Championship

    Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Bridgeman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT471-67-65-65-12300.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6171-69-69-73-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship367-69-70-69-9190.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5069-69-76-75+113.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1575-73-69-68-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT268-68-67-64-17245.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3471-68-68-68-917.000

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top-five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Bridgeman has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.0130.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.027-0.460
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.129-0.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.8370.697
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9250.312

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.837 this season, ranking 4th on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.925 ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
    • Bridgeman's average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Bridgeman has hit 64.81% this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 934 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 21st in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

