Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: PGA Championship

Bridgeman has finished in the top-five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.