Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: PGA Championship
Jacob Bridgeman will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T4
|71-67-65-65
|-12
|300.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-69-70-69
|-9
|190.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|69-69-76-75
|+1
|13.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|75-73-69-68
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|68-68-67-64
|-17
|245.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|71-68-68-68
|-9
|17.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top-five three times and in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.697 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.013
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.027
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.129
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.837
|0.697
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.925
|0.312
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.837 this season, ranking 4th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.925 ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
- Bridgeman's average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranks 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Bridgeman has hit 64.81% this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 934 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 21st in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
