Harry Hall betting profile: PGA Championship

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 25.67% of the time.