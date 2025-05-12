Harry Hall betting profile: PGA Championship
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Harry Hall will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Hall's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-69-74-74
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|69-70-74-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.170
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.027
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.341
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.584
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.728
|0.720
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 25.67% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the PGA Championship.
