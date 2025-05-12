PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Harry Hall of England plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hall at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Hall's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-69-74-74-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1868-67-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5469-70-74-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3464-72-67-72-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.170-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0270.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3410.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5840.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7280.720

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.170 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.027 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 97th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 25.67% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 411 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 64th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

