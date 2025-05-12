Greg Koch betting profile: PGA Championship
Greg Koch returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Koch will look to improve upon his past performances in this major championship.
Koch's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|2021
|MC
|76-77
|+9
At the PGA Championship
- In Koch's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Koch's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|March 24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
Koch's recent performances
- Koch's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
- Koch has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koch has averaged -1.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koch's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.890
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.689
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.559
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.550
|-0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.691
|-1.312
Koch's advanced stats and rankings
- Koch has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.890 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 279.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koch has sported a -2.689 mark. He has a 44.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koch has delivered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he is breaking par 8.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koch as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.