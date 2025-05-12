PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Greg Koch betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greg Koch betting profile: PGA Championship

    Greg Koch returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Koch will look to improve upon his past performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Koch at the PGA Championship.

    Koch's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC78-74+12
    2021MC76-77+9

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Koch's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Koch's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    March 24Valspar ChampionshipMC77-73+8--

    Koch's recent performances

    • Koch's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • Koch has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koch has averaged -1.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koch's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.890-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.689-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.5590.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.550-0.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.691-1.312

    Koch's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koch has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.890 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 279.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koch has sported a -2.689 mark. He has a 44.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koch has delivered a 0.550 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he is breaking par 8.33% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koch as of the start of the PGA Championship.

