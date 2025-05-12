Gary Woodland betting profile: PGA Championship
Gary Woodland watches a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Woodland looks to improve on his recent performances in this major championship.
Woodland's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|2023
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|2022
|T34
|70-68-71-75
|+4
|2021
|T38
|70-72-72-77
|+3
|2020
|T58
|67-72-73-70
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-66-72-70
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|66-73-72-71
|-2
|7.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|69-64-66-62
|-19
|245.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-67-68-69
|-10
|40.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|68-72-70-68
|-10
|38.273
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
- Woodland has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.179
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.386
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.439
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|83
|0.086
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.212
|0.028
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.386 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.84% ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Woodland has posted a 0.179 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks ninth.
- On the greens, Woodland has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92.
- Woodland has accumulated 424 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.77% ranks 71st, while he breaks par 20.32% of the time, ranking 150th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the PGA Championship.
