20M AGO

Gary Woodland betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gary Woodland watches a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18. Woodland looks to improve on his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the PGA Championship.

    Woodland's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6071-69-71-69-4
    2023MC73-75+8
    2022T3470-68-71-75+4
    2021T3870-72-72-77+3
    2020T5867-72-73-70+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-66-72-70-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6166-73-72-71-27.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4073-69-76-72+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT269-64-66-62-19245.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-69-71-73+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-78+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2170-67-68-69-1040.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2268-72-70-68-1038.273

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 19-under.
    • Woodland has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.489 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.179-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3860.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.439-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0860.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.2120.028

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.386 ranks 37th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 67.84% ranks 54th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Woodland has posted a 0.179 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 313.6 yards ranks ninth.
    • On the greens, Woodland has delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92.
    • Woodland has accumulated 424 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 61st on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.77% ranks 71st, while he breaks par 20.32% of the time, ranking 150th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

