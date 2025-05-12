PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Garrick Higgo betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship, which runs May 15-18. Higgo aims to improve upon his previous performances in this prestigious major championship.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the PGA Championship.

    Higgo's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC74-76+10
    2021T6473-76-78-69+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 64th at 8-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist Championship6868-70-77-71+66.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship164-68-70-72-14300.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1266-69-67-70-1632.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-75-72-74+311.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-71-70-68-3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1769-68-67-70-10--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT670-69-68-64-17--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT5464-74-70-72-4--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC78-65+1--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished first with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgo has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -1.251 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0320.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.870-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1390.337
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.488-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.2510.095

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.870 this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 71.88% for the current season.
    • Higgo's average Driving Distance is 307.4 yards in 2025.
    • On the greens, Higgo has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75 this season.
    • He has accumulated 350 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 74th on TOUR in this category.
    • Higgo breaks par 22.92% of the time in the current season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

