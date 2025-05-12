Eugenio Chacarra betting profile: PGA Championship
Eugenio Chacarra will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship, taking place May 15-18. This marks Chacarra's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Chacarra's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Chacarra's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
Chacarra's recent performances
Chacarra's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.486
Chacarra's advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Chacarra as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.