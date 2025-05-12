PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18. His last appearance at this major resulted in a tie for 53rd place in 2024.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the PGA Championship.

    van Rooyen's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5372-68-71-68-5
    2022MC75-76+11
    2021MC72-81+9
    2020T5171-70-74-66+1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3465-70-73-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson266-67-65-63-23300.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6271-69-77-79+84.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-67-70-65-1477.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5969-68-68-74-54.900
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4067-77-68-68-817.625

    van Rooyen's recent performances

    • van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
    • van Rooyen has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • van Rooyen has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2530.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.3620.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.0580.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.155-0.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.4020.698

    van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen has sported a 0.362 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.93% of the time.
    • van Rooyen has accumulated 451 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the PGA Championship.

