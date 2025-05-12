Erik van Rooyen betting profile: PGA Championship
Erik van Rooyen of South Africa looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to take place May 15-18. His last appearance at this major resulted in a tie for 53rd place in 2024.
van Rooyen's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|72-68-71-68
|-5
|2022
|MC
|75-76
|+11
|2021
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|2020
|T51
|71-70-74-66
|+1
At the PGA Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 5-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|65-70-73-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|66-67-65-63
|-23
|300.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T62
|71-69-77-79
|+8
|4.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T59
|69-68-68-74
|-5
|4.900
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|67-77-68-68
|-8
|17.625
van Rooyen's recent performances
- van Rooyen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished second with a score of 23-under.
- van Rooyen has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen has averaged 0.698 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.253
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.362
|0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.058
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.155
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.402
|0.698
van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.253 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen has sported a 0.362 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 69.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.92, and he ranks 17th by breaking par 24.93% of the time.
- van Rooyen has accumulated 451 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the PGA Championship.
