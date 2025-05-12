PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Eric Steger betting profile: PGA Championship

Eric Steger betting profile: PGA Championship

    The PGA Championship will be held at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18, 2025. This event marks the first time in the past five years that Eric Steger could potentially compete in the tournament.

    Latest odds for Steger at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • Eric Steger has not competed in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Eric Steger's recent performances

    • No recent performances to report for Steger in his last five starts.

    Eric Steger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Eric Steger's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent stats are available for Steger in his past five performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Steger as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

