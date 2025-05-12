Elvis Smylie betting profile: PGA Championship
Elvis Smylie is set to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, featuring the world's top golfers vying for one of golf's most prestigious titles.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Smylie's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Smylie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
Smylie's recent performances
- Smylie's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 9-over.
Smylie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Smylie's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Smylie's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smylie as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.