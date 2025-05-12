Dylan Newman betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Dylan Newman of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Dylan Newman will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Dylan Newman's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|78-75
|+13
At the PGA Championship
- In Newman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- This is Newman's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Dylan Newman's recent performances
- Newman has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- He has no Strokes Gained data available for his past five tournaments.
Dylan Newman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Dylan Newman's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Dylan Newman for the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Newman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.