Dustin Johnson betting profile: PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18, 2025. Johnson's best finish in this event over the past five years came in 2020 when he tied for second.
Johnson's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|73-68-71-66
|-6
|2023
|T55
|67-74-74-74
|+9
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2021
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2020
|T2
|69-67-65-68
|-11
At the PGA Championship
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T31
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T43
|73-68-71-66
|-6
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-79
|+13
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.
- Johnson has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.024
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 58.33% for the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance is 312.8 yards in 2025.
- Johnson is averaging 30.50 Putts Per Round this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate is 22.22% in 2025.
- Johnson is breaking par on 16.67% of holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the PGA Championship.
