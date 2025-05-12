PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Dustin Johnson betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Dustin Johnson tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18, 2025. Johnson's best finish in this event over the past five years came in 2020 when he tied for second.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the PGA Championship.

    Johnson's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4373-68-71-66-6
    2023T5567-74-74-74+9
    2022MC73-73+6
    2021MC76-74+6
    2020T269-67-65-68-11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT3174-69-72-75+6--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT4373-68-71-66-6--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentMC78-79+13--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Open Championship, where he tied for 31st with a score of 6-over.
    • Johnson has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged 0.024 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.024

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson's Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 58.33% for the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 312.8 yards in 2025.
    • Johnson is averaging 30.50 Putts Per Round this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate is 22.22% in 2025.
    • Johnson is breaking par on 16.67% of holes played this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

