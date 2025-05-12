Dean Burmester betting profile: PGA Championship
Dean Burmester of South Africa plays his approach shot on the 11th hole during the continuation of the weather delayed second round on day three of the Investec South African Open Championship 2025 at Durban Country Club on March 01, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Dean Burmester returns to the PGA Championship looking to build on his strong performance from last year. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Burmester's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|2023
|54
|73-71-72-72
|+8
|2022
|MC
|69-78
|+7
|2021
|T59
|74-74-74-73
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Burmester's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Burmester's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T19
|71-69-76-71
|+3
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|69
|74-71-76-74
|+15
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T12
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|--
Burmester's recent performances
- Burmester has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 12-under.
- Burmester has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burmester has averaged 0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burmester's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.255
Burmester's advanced stats and rankings
- Burmester has averaged 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Burmester has posted an average of 0.384 in his past five tournaments.
- Around the green, Burmester has averaged -0.085 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five appearances.
- On the greens, Burmester has delivered a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five starts.
- Overall, Burmester has averaged 0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burmester as of the start of the PGA Championship.
