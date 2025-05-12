PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson betting profile: PGA Championship

    Davis Thompson will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his second appearance at the major tournament, looking to improve upon his previous performance.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the PGA Championship.

    Thompson's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC77-69+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-70-67-640.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2771-69-68-68-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4671-73-70-79+516.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2771-65-64-71-929.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1072-68-71-70-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1370-66-76-72-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3669-67-70-71-716.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-73-58.438

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3870.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.0440.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.2610.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.183-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.4210.634

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.387 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.044 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 434 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 58th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

