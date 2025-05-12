Davis Thompson betting profile: PGA Championship
Davis Thompson will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship. This marks his second appearance at the major tournament, looking to improve upon his previous performance.
Thompson's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|77-69
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-70-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|71-69-68-68
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T46
|71-73-70-79
|+5
|16.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|71-65-64-71
|-9
|29.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|72-68-71-70
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|70-66-76-72
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|69-67-70-71
|-7
|16.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-73
|-5
|8.438
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 7-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged 0.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.387
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.044
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.261
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.183
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.421
|0.634
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.387 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a -0.044 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 26th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson has delivered a -0.183 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 142nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 24.52% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 434 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 58th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the PGA Championship.
