David Puig betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
David Puig of Spain chips on the 10th hole during day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at the Old Course at St Andrews on October 06, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
David Puig tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2025 PGA Championship, held May 15-18. Puig has previously competed in this tournament.
Puig's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
At the PGA Championship
- In Puig's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Puig's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|55
|76-68-69-78
|+11
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
Puig's recent performances
- Puig's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the U.S. Open, where he finished 55th with a score of 11-over.
- Puig has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Puig has averaged -0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Puig's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.460
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.178
Puig's advanced stats and rankings
- In his last five starts, Puig has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
- Puig's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five tournaments stands at -0.460.
- Around the green, Puig has posted an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five starts.
- On the greens, Puig has delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments.
- Puig's overall performance, measured by Strokes Gained: Total, averages -0.178 for his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Puig as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.