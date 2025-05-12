David Puig betting profile: PGA Championship

In his last five starts, Puig has averaged 0.058 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

Puig's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average over his past five tournaments stands at -0.460.

Around the green, Puig has posted an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five starts.

On the greens, Puig has delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments.