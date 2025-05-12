PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

    Daniel Berger will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. Berger looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Berger at the PGA Championship.

    Berger's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC73-80+13
    2021T7579-69-74-76+10
    2020T1367-67-70-69-7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Berger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1168-69-68-66-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT370-67-68-65-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2171-73-73-69-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3070-68-77-73E26.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-73-69-72-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1578-69-68-70-380.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2563-68-70-72-1131.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational1275-71-70-67-5120.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT268-66-66-67-17245.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--

    Berger's recent performances

    • Berger has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • Berger has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Berger has averaged 1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3730.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4950.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3010.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1770.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.3461.137

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.495 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Berger is delivering a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
    • Berger has accumulated 1,065 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

