Daniel Berger betting profile: PGA Championship
Daniel Berger will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. Berger looks to improve upon his recent performances in this major tournament.
Berger's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-80
|+13
|2021
|T75
|79-69-74-76
|+10
|2020
|T13
|67-67-70-69
|-7
At the PGA Championship
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Berger's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 13th at 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Berger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|68-69-68-66
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|71-73-73-69
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-68-77-73
|E
|26.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-73-69-72
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T15
|78-69-68-70
|-3
|80.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|63-68-70-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|75-71-70-67
|-5
|120.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T2
|68-66-66-67
|-17
|245.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
Berger's recent performances
- Berger has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- Berger has an average of 0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Berger has averaged 1.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.373
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.495
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.301
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.177
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.346
|1.137
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.373 (28th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.8 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger is sporting a 0.495 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Berger is delivering a 0.177 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks 53rd by breaking par 23.23% of the time.
- Berger has accumulated 1,065 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 14th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the PGA Championship.
