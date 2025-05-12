Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship
Corey Conners returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. Conners will look to improve on his T26 finish from last year's tournament.
Conners' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|2023
|T12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|2022
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|2021
|T17
|67-75-73-73
|E
|2020
|MC
|69-76
|+5
At the PGA Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at even par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T11
|67-71-66-67
|-9
|115.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|70-71-71-68
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|68-70-70-75
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-71-70-74
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T8
|71-69-69-69
|-6
|77.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|3
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|350.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|72-74-73-67
|-2
|38.071
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T74
|67-71-73-76
|+3
|2.550
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|70-69-76-71
|-2
|6.750
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.444
|0.644
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.297
|0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|0.029
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.030
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.801
|1.182
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.297 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
- Conners ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,350 points this season.
- He ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.65% and 82nd in Par Breakers at 22.34%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the PGA Championship.
