PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship

    Corey Conners returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. Conners will look to improve on his T26 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Conners at the PGA Championship.

    Conners' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2670-71-67-67-9
    2023T1267-68-70-75E
    2022MC76-73+9
    2021T1767-75-73-73E
    2020MC69-76+5

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Conners' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 12th at even par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Conners' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1167-71-66-67-9115.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4970-71-71-68-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT868-70-70-75-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-71-70-74-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT871-69-69-69-677.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT671-71-66-71-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard369-70-69-71-9350.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2472-74-73-67-238.071
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT7467-71-73-76+32.550
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6570-69-76-71-26.750

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged 1.182 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4440.644
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2970.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green880.0290.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.0300.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Total230.8011.182

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.297 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.
    • Conners ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,350 points this season.
    • He ranks 38th in Bogey Avoidance at 13.65% and 82nd in Par Breakers at 22.34%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW