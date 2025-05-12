Corey Conners betting profile: PGA Championship

Conners has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.444 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.9 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners is sporting a 0.297 mark that ranks 52nd on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 70.89% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Conners is delivering a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39.

Conners ranks seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,350 points this season.