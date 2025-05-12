PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Collin Morikawa betting profile: PGA Championship

    Collin Morikawa returns to the PGA Championship as a former champion, having won the event in 2020. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at the PGA Championship.

    Morikawa's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T466-65-67-71-15
    2023T2671-70-74-69+4
    2022T5572-72-74-70+8
    2021T870-75-74-68-1
    2020169-69-65-64-13

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished first at 13-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Morikawa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1763-70-72-68-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5469-66-77-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1472-69-72-72-379.286
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1070-65-77-69-7165.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard271-68-67-72-10400.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1773-72-73-67-356.286
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1769-67-71-70-1160.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry266-65-62-67-32400.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT5469-67-70-71-3--

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.4810.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.9300.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.038-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.168-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.5400.989

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.481 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.930 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 71.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks third by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
    • Morikawa has accumulated 1,228 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him tenth on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.67% ranks ninth on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW