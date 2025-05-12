Collin Morikawa betting profile: PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa returns to the PGA Championship as a former champion, having won the event in 2020. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Morikawa's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|2023
|T26
|71-70-74-69
|+4
|2022
|T55
|72-72-74-70
|+8
|2021
|T8
|70-75-74-68
|-1
|2020
|1
|69-69-65-64
|-13
At the PGA Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished first at 13-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|63-70-72-68
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|69-66-77-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|79.286
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T10
|70-65-77-69
|-7
|165.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|71-68-67-72
|-10
|400.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|73-72-73-67
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T17
|69-67-71-70
|-11
|60.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|2
|66-65-62-67
|-32
|400.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|--
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.481
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.930
|0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.038
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.168
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.540
|0.989
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.481 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.6 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.930 mark that ranks fourth on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 71.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.66, and he ranks third by breaking par 26.74% of the time.
- Morikawa has accumulated 1,228 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him tenth on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.67% ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the PGA Championship.
