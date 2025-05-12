PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa watches a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa watches a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with the South African looking to improve on his past performances at this major event.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the PGA Championship.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-68E
    2023MC73-73+6
    2022MC73-73+6
    2021T3071-70-72-77+2
    2020MC72-70+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he tied for 30th at 2-over par.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4270-70-74-65-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1969-75-70-73-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-71-72-67-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3976-71-69-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT467-66-69-66-16122.500

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once and the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.477-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.455-0.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green190.3450.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5570.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.030-0.764

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout ranks 167th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.477, while his average Driving Distance of 286.4 yards ranks 176th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.455 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 10th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
    • Bezuidenhout ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.23% and 145th in Par Breakers at 20.46%.
    • He has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW