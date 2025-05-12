Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: PGA Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa watches a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 09, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with the South African looking to improve on his past performances at this major event.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-68
|E
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|2021
|T30
|71-70-72-77
|+2
|2020
|MC
|72-70
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he tied for 30th at 2-over par.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-70-74-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-71-72-67
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|76-71-69-74
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T4
|67-66-69-66
|-16
|122.500
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once and the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.764 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.477
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.455
|-0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.345
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.557
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.030
|-0.764
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout ranks 167th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.477, while his average Driving Distance of 286.4 yards ranks 176th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.455 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 111th with a 65.45% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.557 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 10th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59.
- Bezuidenhout ranks 53rd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.23% and 145th in Par Breakers at 20.46%.
- He has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the PGA Championship.
