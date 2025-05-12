Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: PGA Championship

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top five once and the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.