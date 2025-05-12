PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Kirk hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the first round of Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course) on May 8, 2025 in Flourtown, Philadelphia. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk tees off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Kirk looks to improve on his mixed record at this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the PGA Championship.

    Kirk's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-74+5
    2023T2970-75-69-71+5
    2022T568-70-71-68-3
    2021MC76-76+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for fifth at 3-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-73-72-69E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-69-72-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6269-69-72-74-47.625
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3464-70-73-68-1318.000

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.117 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged 0.253 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.2010.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.0800.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0500.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.563-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.3320.253

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.201 (57th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.080 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 68.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.25% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 173 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 128th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

