4H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis betting profile: PGA Championship

    Cam Davis enters the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, set to tee off May 15-18. Davis will look to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Davis at the PGA Championship.

    Davis's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC78-71+7
    2023T471-70-71-65-3
    2022T4872-72-72-70+6
    2021T5969-78-76-72+7

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-66-67-71-1090.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-79+9--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-80+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC77-74+7--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT565-68-69-69-17287.500

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged 0.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.431-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.048-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.2470.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0050.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.2280.012

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.431 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.048 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 548 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the PGA Championship.

