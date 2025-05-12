Cam Davis betting profile: PGA Championship
Cam Davis enters the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, set to tee off May 15-18. Davis will look to improve on his previous performances in this major championship.
Davis's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|2023
|T4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|2022
|T48
|72-72-72-70
|+6
|2021
|T59
|69-78-76-72
|+7
At the PGA Championship
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 3-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-66-67-71
|-10
|90.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T5
|65-68-69-69
|-17
|287.500
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged 0.012 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.431
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|-0.048
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.247
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.005
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.228
|0.012
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.431 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.048 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 548 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 45th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the PGA Championship.
