Cam Davis betting profile: PGA Championship

Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.431 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 94th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.048 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 106th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Davis has delivered a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.93% of the time.