4H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Byeong Hun An betting profile: PGA Championship

    Byeong Hun An returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with An looking to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for An at the PGA Championship.

    An's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4371-67-72-68-6
    2021T4973-75-77-68+5
    2020T2272-69-71-64-4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In An's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • An's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    An's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-71-68-70-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6068-69-74-68-54.700
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3874-68-63-73-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2174-71-70-71-250.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1670-67-72-71-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5273-69-76-72+212.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT876-69-70-68-5175.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-79+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7368-70-76-72+22.700

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • An has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • An has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.3990.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.338-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.1790.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.382-0.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.1410.190

    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.399 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.338 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, An is delivering a -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
    • An has accumulated 402 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 66th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

