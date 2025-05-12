Byeong Hun An betting profile: PGA Championship
Byeong Hun An returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with An looking to improve upon his recent performances in this major championship.
An's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|2021
|T49
|73-75-77-68
|+5
|2020
|T22
|72-69-71-64
|-4
At the PGA Championship
- In An's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 43rd after posting a score of 6-under.
- An's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
An's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-71-68-70
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|68-69-74-68
|-5
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|74-68-63-73
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-71-70-71
|-2
|50.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|70-67-72-71
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T52
|73-69-76-72
|+2
|12.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T8
|76-69-70-68
|-5
|175.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|68-70-76-72
|+2
|2.700
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- An has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- An has averaged 0.190 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.399
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.338
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.179
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.382
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.141
|0.190
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.399 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, An is sporting a -0.338 mark that ranks 146th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 64.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, An is delivering a -0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 89th by breaking par 22.10% of the time.
- An has accumulated 402 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 66th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the PGA Championship.
