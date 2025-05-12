Bud Cauley betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Bud Cauley returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament will take place May 15-18, with Cauley looking to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious major.
Cauley's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T37
|66-71-73-69
|-1
At the PGA Championship
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2020, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|64-70-66-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|69-74-70-64
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|87.143
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|68-71-66-74
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-67-69-73
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|40.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|23.714
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 1.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.287
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.606
|0.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.099
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.418
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.411
|1.531
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.606 ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Cauley is averaging 0.287, which ranks 39th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 61st.
- Cauley's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.418 places him 26th on TOUR this season. He ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
- On the greens, Cauley is breaking par 24.07% of the time, ranking 30th on TOUR in that category.
- Cauley has accumulated 553 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 44th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.