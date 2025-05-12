PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Bud Cauley returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament will take place May 15-18, with Cauley looking to improve on his previous performance at this prestigious major.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the PGA Championship.

    Cauley's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T3766-71-73-69-1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2020, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2864-70-66-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3269-74-70-64-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-72-70-487.143
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-70-69-66-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT668-71-66-74-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-67-69-73-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2170-68-67-69-1040.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3068-68-66-69-923.714
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT2568-70-68-67-9--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.357 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 1.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2870.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6060.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.099-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4180.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.4111.531

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.606 ranks 14th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Cauley is averaging 0.287, which ranks 39th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranks 61st.
    • Cauley's Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.418 places him 26th on TOUR this season. He ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40.
    • On the greens, Cauley is breaking par 24.07% of the time, ranking 30th on TOUR in that category.
    • Cauley has accumulated 553 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 44th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
