3H AGO

Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: PGA Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2025 PGA Championship with momentum from his recent performances. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 looking to improve on his runner-up finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for DeChambeau at the PGA Championship.

    DeChambeau's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024268-65-67-64-20
    2023T466-71-70-70-3
    2021T3872-71-71-77+3
    2020T468-70-66-66-10

    At the PGA Championship

    • In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    DeChambeau's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT569-68-69-75-7--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    June 16, 2024U.S. Open167-69-67-71-6--
    May 19, 2024PGA Championship268-65-67-64-20--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT665-73-75-73-2--

    DeChambeau's recent performances

    • DeChambeau has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of six-under.
    • DeChambeau has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • DeChambeau has averaged 1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.906

    DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings

    • DeChambeau has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.72% so far in the 2025 season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 330.8 yards this season.
    • On the greens, DeChambeau has averaged 27.00 Putts Per Round in 2025.
    • He has demonstrated strong Bogey Avoidance, with only 18.06% of his holes resulting in bogeys or worse.
    • DeChambeau has broken par on 29.17% of his holes this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

