Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: PGA Championship
Bryson DeChambeau enters the 2025 PGA Championship with momentum from his recent performances. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 looking to improve on his runner-up finish from last year's tournament.
DeChambeau's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|68-65-67-64
|-20
|2023
|T4
|66-71-70-70
|-3
|2021
|T38
|72-71-71-77
|+3
|2020
|T4
|68-70-66-66
|-10
At the PGA Championship
- In DeChambeau's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
DeChambeau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T5
|69-68-69-75
|-7
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|1
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-65-67-64
|-20
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T6
|65-73-75-73
|-2
|--
DeChambeau's recent performances
- DeChambeau has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of six-under.
- DeChambeau has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- DeChambeau has averaged 1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
DeChambeau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.906
DeChambeau's advanced stats and rankings
- DeChambeau has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 59.72% so far in the 2025 season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 330.8 yards this season.
- On the greens, DeChambeau has averaged 27.00 Putts Per Round in 2025.
- He has demonstrated strong Bogey Avoidance, with only 18.06% of his holes resulting in bogeys or worse.
- DeChambeau has broken par on 29.17% of his holes this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for DeChambeau as of the start of the PGA Championship.
