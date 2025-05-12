Bryson DeChambeau betting profile: PGA Championship

DeChambeau has finished in the top five three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished first with a score of six-under.

DeChambeau has an average of 0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.