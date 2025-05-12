Brooks Koepka betting profile: PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot from the 5th tee box prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 12, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka returns to the PGA Championship, where he claimed victory in 2023. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Koepka's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|67-68-74-66
|-9
|2023
|1
|72-66-66-67
|-9
|2022
|T55
|75-67-72-74
|+8
|2021
|T2
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|2020
|T29
|66-68-69-74
|-3
At the PGA Championship
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 9-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T43
|70-73-78-71
|+8
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T26
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T26
|67-68-74-66
|-9
|--
|April 14, 2024
|Masters Tournament
|T45
|73-73-76-75
|+9
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has not finished in the top 20 over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 6-over.
- Koepka has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.628 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.628
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.33% this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 314.0 yards in the 2025 season.
- Koepka is averaging 30.00 Putts Per Round this season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 30.56% in the current season.
- Koepka is breaking par 22.22% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.