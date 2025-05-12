PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot from the 5th tee box prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 12, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a shot from the 5th tee box prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 12, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka returns to the PGA Championship, where he claimed victory in 2023. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Koepka at the PGA Championship.

    Koepka's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2667-68-74-66-9
    2023172-66-66-67-9
    2022T5575-67-72-74+8
    2021T269-71-70-74-4
    2020T2966-68-69-74-3

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished first at 9-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT4370-73-78-71+8--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT2670-75-71-70+6--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT2667-68-74-66-9--
    April 14, 2024Masters TournamentT4573-73-76-75+9--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has not finished in the top 20 over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 6-over.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.628 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.628

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.33% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance is 314.0 yards in the 2025 season.
    • Koepka is averaging 30.00 Putts Per Round this season.
    • He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 30.56% in the current season.
    • Koepka is breaking par 22.22% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW