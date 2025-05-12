PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman betting profile: PGA Championship

    Brian Harman returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to tee off May 15-18. Harman's best finish in this event over the past five years came in 2024, where he tied for 26th place.

    Latest odds for Harman at the PGA Championship.

    Harman's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2672-68-68-67-9
    2023MC72-74+6
    2022T3474-70-71-69+4
    2021MC75-75+6
    2020T5868-71-71-72+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Harman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4669-70-72-67-214.300
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT366-69-66-69-14312.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3671-71-77-71+224.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas Open166-66-72-75-9500.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4073-74-73-72+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3265-68-69-72-1021.214
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1776-71-70-68-356.286
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-70-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-69-70-610.500

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
    • Harman has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman has averaged 0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.021-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2050.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2120.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1200.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.2760.659

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.205 (61st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 68.82% ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman is sporting a 0.212 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
    • Harman ranks 18th on TOUR with 1,034 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW