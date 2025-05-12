Brian Harman betting profile: PGA Championship
Brian Harman returns to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA Championship, set to tee off May 15-18. Harman's best finish in this event over the past five years came in 2024, where he tied for 26th place.
Harman's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|2022
|T34
|74-70-71-69
|+4
|2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2020
|T58
|68-71-71-72
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|69-70-72-67
|-2
|14.300
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T3
|66-69-66-69
|-14
|312.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T36
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|24.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|66-66-72-75
|-9
|500.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|73-74-73-72
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|65-68-69-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|76-71-70-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-70-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-69-70
|-6
|10.500
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 9-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.659 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.021
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.205
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.212
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.120
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.276
|0.659
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.205 (61st) this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 68.82% ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Harman is sporting a 0.212 mark that ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a -0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04.
- Harman ranks 18th on TOUR with 1,034 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.