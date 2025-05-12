Brian Campbell betting profile: PGA Championship
Brian Campbell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Campbell's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|67-72-69-68
|-4
|22.656
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|66-70-68-73
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|72-73-76-68
|+1
|30.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|68-68-66-75
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P1
|65-65-64-70
|-20
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.862
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.488
|0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.237
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.189
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.052
|-0.613
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.862 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.9 yards ranks 185th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.488 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
- Campbell has accumulated 593 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the PGA Championship.
