Brian Campbell betting profile: PGA Championship

Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.862 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.9 yards ranks 185th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.488 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.