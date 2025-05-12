PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Campbell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Campbell's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3467-72-69-68-422.656
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3266-70-68-73-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3272-73-76-68+130.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-74+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4868-68-66-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP165-65-64-70-20500.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished first with a score of 20-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.565 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged -0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.862-0.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4880.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.237-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.189-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.052-0.613

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.862 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 275.9 yards ranks 185th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell is sporting a 0.488 mark that ranks 24th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 66.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 44th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 55th by breaking par 23.17% of the time.
    • Campbell has accumulated 593 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW