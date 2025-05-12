PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Brandon Bingaman betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Brandon Bingaman will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks a significant opportunity for Bingaman to make his mark in one of golf's major championships.

    Latest odds for Bingaman at the PGA Championship.

    Bingaman's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC78-75+13

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Bingaman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Brandon Bingaman's recent performances

    • Bingaman has no recorded finishes in recent PGA TOUR events.

    Bingaman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Brandon Bingaman's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Brandon Bingaman.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bingaman as of the start of the PGA Championship.

