Brandon Bingaman betting profile: PGA Championship
Brandon Bingaman will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship from May 15-18. This marks a significant opportunity for Bingaman to make his mark in one of golf's major championships.
Bingaman's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|78-75
|+13
At the PGA Championship
- In Bingaman's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 13-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Brandon Bingaman's recent performances
- Bingaman has no recorded finishes in recent PGA TOUR events.
Bingaman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Brandon Bingaman's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for Brandon Bingaman.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bingaman as of the start of the PGA Championship.
