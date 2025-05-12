PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Bobby Gates betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bobby Gates betting profile: PGA Championship

    The 2025 PGA Championship is scheduled for May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Gates has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.

    Latest odds for Gates at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • Gates has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Gates' recent performances

    • Gates has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gates has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gates has averaged -1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gates' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.172

    Gates' advanced stats and rankings

    • Gates has averaged -0.478 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gates has averaged -0.563 over his last five tournaments.
    • Around the green, Gates has posted an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five events.
    • On the greens, Gates has averaged -0.364 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.
    • Overall, Gates has averaged -1.172 in Strokes Gained: Total across his past five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gates as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

