Bobby Gates betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
The 2025 PGA Championship is scheduled for May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. Gates has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
At the PGA Championship
- Gates has not competed in the PGA Championship in the last five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Gates' recent performances
- Gates has an average of -0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gates has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gates has averaged -1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gates' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.172
Gates' advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Gates as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.