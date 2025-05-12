Bobby Gates betting profile: PGA Championship

Gates has averaged -0.478 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his last five starts.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gates has averaged -0.563 over his last five tournaments.

Around the green, Gates has posted an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five events.

On the greens, Gates has averaged -0.364 in Strokes Gained: Putting over his last five tournaments.