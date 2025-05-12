Bob Sowards betting profile: PGA Championship
Bob Sowards plays his shot on the 12th hole during the Second Round of the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 28, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Bob Sowards returns to the PGA Championship, taking place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18, 2025. This prestigious major tournament offers a challenging test for the world's top golfers.
Sowards' recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|71-75
|+6
At the PGA Championship
- In Sowards' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- This is Sowards' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Sowards' recent performances
Sowards' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.783
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.694
Sowards' advanced stats and rankings
All stats in this article are accurate for Sowards as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.