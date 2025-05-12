PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
49M AGO

Bob Sowards betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bob Sowards plays his shot on the 12th hole during the Second Round of the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 28, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bob Sowards plays his shot on the 12th hole during the Second Round of the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 28, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Bob Sowards returns to the PGA Championship, taking place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18, 2025. This prestigious major tournament offers a challenging test for the world's top golfers.

    Latest odds for Sowards at the PGA Championship.

    Sowards' recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020MC71-75+6

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Sowards' most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • This is Sowards' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Sowards' recent performances

    • Sowards has an average of -0.783 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.127 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sowards has an average of -0.625 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sowards has averaged -2.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sowards' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.783
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.694

    Sowards' advanced stats and rankings

    • Sowards has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.783 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Sowards has averaged -1.127 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Sowards has averaged -0.625 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Sowards has delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his last five appearances.
    • Overall, Sowards has averaged -2.694 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sowards as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T2

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    E

    T4

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T4

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T7

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    T11

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T11

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T11

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW