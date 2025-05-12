Austin Eckroat betting profile: PGA Championship
Austin Eckroat returns to the PGA Championship after finishing tied for 18th in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.
Eckroat's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
At the PGA Championship
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-72-72-68
|-1
|12.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|69-73-74-78
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-70-75-71
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 7-under.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.179
|0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.006
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.348
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.099
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.262
|-0.287
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.006 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 229 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the PGA Championship.
