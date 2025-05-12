PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat betting profile: PGA Championship

    Austin Eckroat returns to the PGA Championship after finishing tied for 18th in 2024. He'll tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18 for the 2025 PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the PGA Championship.

    Eckroat's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1867-67-69-70-11

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6169-73-74-78+67.875
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-70-75-71+225.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-68-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC78-71+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for 32nd with a score of 7-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.265 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.287 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1790.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.006-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.3480.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.099-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.262-0.287

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.179 (62nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sports a 0.006 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has delivered a -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 229 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

