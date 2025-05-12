PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Novak hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Andrew Novak hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Novak at the PGA Championship.

    At the PGA Championship

    • This is Novak's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Novak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1766-71-72-64-758.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans162-66-61-71-28400.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageP268-65-66-68-17400.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT368-70-69-76-5162.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4269-72-68-75E12.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3474-73-65-78+225.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC66-75-1--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1371-71-74-68-495.000

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
    • Novak has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has averaged 1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee550.2130.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0140.336
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4570.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1480.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8331.240

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak ranks seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.457.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.833 ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • Novak is fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,438 points.
    • He ranks third on TOUR in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.64.
    • Novak's Driving Distance average is 299.3 yards, ranking 102nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

