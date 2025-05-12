Andrew Novak betting profile: PGA Championship
Andrew Novak hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak will compete in the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18 at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Novak's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Novak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|66-71-72-64
|-7
|58.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|1
|62-66-61-71
|-28
|400.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-65-66-68
|-17
|400.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T3
|68-70-69-76
|-5
|162.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|69-72-68-75
|E
|12.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T34
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|25.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|71-71-74-68
|-4
|95.000
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 28-under.
- Novak has an average of 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has averaged 1.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.213
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.014
|0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.457
|0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.148
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.833
|1.240
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak ranks seventh on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.457.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.833 ranks 20th on TOUR.
- Novak is fifth in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,438 points.
- He ranks third on TOUR in Putts Per Round with an average of 27.64.
- Novak's Driving Distance average is 299.3 yards, ranking 102nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.