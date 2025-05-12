Andre Chi betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
The 2025 PGA Championship will take place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 15-18. Andre Chi's participation in the tournament is not confirmed at this time.
At the PGA Championship
- This is Chi's first time competing in the PGA Championship in the past five years.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Andre Chi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|81-74
|+13
|--
Andre Chi's recent performances
- Chi's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Valspar Championship.
- He has an average of -0.982 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Chi has an average of -2.621 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -5.191 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Andre Chi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.171
|-0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.411
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.988
|-0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.621
|-2.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-5.191
|-5.191
Andre Chi's advanced stats and rankings
- Chi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.171 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chi is sporting a -0.411 mark.
- Chi has a Driving Distance average of 308.0 yards this season.
- On the greens, Chi has delivered a -2.621 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 31.50.
- Chi has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 50.00% this season.
- He has been breaking par 8.33% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chi as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.