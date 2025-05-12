PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship

    Alex Noren will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Noren finished tied for 12th in last year's tournament with a score of 12-under.

    Latest odds for Noren at the PGA Championship.

    Noren's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1267-70-70-65-12
    2023MC74-73+7
    2022MC70-76+6
    2021T5577-72-70-75+6
    2020T2267-69-73-67-4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-68-72-72-112.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT968-68-70-75-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3073-65-67-70-5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1369-75-71-70+1135.000
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1065-66-71-65-1365.400
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 9, 2024the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2270-74-75-73+480.000
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    May 19, 2024PGA ChampionshipT1267-70-70-65-12132.500

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
    • Noren has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3270.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.100-0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.4280.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.537-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.7380.178

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Noren is sporting a -0.100 mark this season. He has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren is delivering a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Noren has accumulated 12 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.
    • His average Driving Distance this season is 306.1 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the PGA Championship.

