Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship

Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.

Noren has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.