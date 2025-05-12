Alex Noren betting profile: PGA Championship
Alex Noren will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship May 15-18. Noren finished tied for 12th in last year's tournament with a score of 12-under.
Noren's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|2022
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|2021
|T55
|77-72-70-75
|+6
|2020
|T22
|67-69-73-67
|-4
At the PGA Championship
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|12.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135.000
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65.400
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 9, 2024
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80.000
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 19, 2024
|PGA Championship
|T12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|132.500
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.178 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.327
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.100
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.428
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.537
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.738
|0.178
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.327 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Noren is sporting a -0.100 mark this season. He has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren is delivering a -0.537 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Noren has accumulated 12 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 206th on TOUR.
- His average Driving Distance this season is 306.1 yards.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the PGA Championship.
