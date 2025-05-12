Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship
Akshay Bhatia watches a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Bhatia looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's event.
Bhatia's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the PGA Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|70-76-75-71
|+4
|19.125
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T3
|67-66-75-70
|-10
|325.000
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T9
|66-66-70-67
|-15
|80.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T9
|75-67-73-67
|-6
|151.667
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T32
|66-70-69-71
|-8
|22.875
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.011
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.350
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.233
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.500
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.627
|0.646
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.350 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 7th by breaking par 25.97% of the time.
- Bhatia has accumulated 695 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the PGA Championship.
