Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.350 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 7th by breaking par 25.97% of the time.