4H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: PGA Championship

Akshay Bhatia watches a tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia will tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2025 PGA Championship. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Bhatia looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's event.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the PGA Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-70+1

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4663-70-71-74-214.300
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4268-70-70-71-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4270-76-75-71+419.125
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT367-66-75-70-10325.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT966-66-70-67-1580.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT975-67-73-67-6151.667
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3266-70-69-71-822.875

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.646 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0110.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3500.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.233-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.5000.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6270.646

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (103rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.350 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 56th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia is delivering a 0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 7th by breaking par 25.97% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 695 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 32nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

