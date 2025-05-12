Adam Scott betting profile: PGA Championship
FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Adam Scott of Australia looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025
Adam Scott returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Scott aims to improve upon his recent performances in this major tournament.
Scott's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2023
|T29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|2022
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|2020
|T22
|68-70-70-68
|-4
At the PGA Championship
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Scott's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2020, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Scott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T34
|68-70-70-68
|-4
|22.656
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T49
|68-70-69-73
|-4
|12.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|74-70-73-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T36
|75-72-70-74
|+3
|22.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|74-70-75-70
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|74-71-69-64
|-10
|38.273
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T15
|68-69-64-70
|-21
|62.667
|Sep. 1, 2024
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|66-67-68-67
|-19
|--
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Scott has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scott has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.089
|-0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.140
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.134
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.088
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.004
|-0.403
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott has sported a -0.140 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
- Scott has accumulated 186 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 119th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the PGA Championship.
