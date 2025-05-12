PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2D AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FLOURTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Adam Scott of Australia looks on while playing the 10th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 08, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15-18, 2025. Scott aims to improve upon his recent performances in this major tournament.

    Latest odds for Scott at the PGA Championship.

    Scott's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-73+3
    2023T2968-74-74-69+5
    2022MC77-70+7
    2021MC78-72+6
    2020T2268-70-70-68-4

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Scott's best finish at this event in the past five years came in 2020, when he finished tied for 22nd at 4-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Scott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT3468-70-70-68-422.656
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4968-70-69-73-412.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC77-72+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5774-70-73-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3675-72-70-74+322.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3774-70-75-70+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2274-71-69-64-1038.273
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1568-69-64-70-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT466-67-68-67-19--

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Scott has an average of -0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott has averaged -0.403 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.089-0.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.140-0.544
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.134-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.0880.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.004-0.403

    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott has sported a -0.140 mark that ranks 123rd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scott has delivered a -0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    • Scott has accumulated 186 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 119th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Sponsored by CDW