Adam Hadwin betting profile: PGA Championship
Adam Hadwin returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Hadwin looking to improve on his recent performances in this major event.
Hadwin's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|2023
|T40
|70-73-73-70
|+6
|2022
|T71
|73-71-75-73
|+12
|2021
|T64
|77-71-76-72
|+8
|2020
|T58
|68-71-70-73
|+2
At the PGA Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|71-69-72-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-74-68-68
|-2
|7.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|75-69-76-73
|+5
|15.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|83-71
|+10
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T9
|68-66-70-66
|-14
|75.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T65
|72-73-71-70
|-2
|6.750
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.196
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.393
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|46
|0.193
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.070
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.466
|-0.464
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.196 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.393 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 196 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the PGA Championship.
