57M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin betting profile: PGA Championship

    Adam Hadwin returns to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina. The tournament runs from May 15-18, with Hadwin looking to improve on his recent performances in this major event.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the PGA Championship.

    Hadwin's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6068-72-71-69-4
    2023T4070-73-73-70+6
    2022T7173-71-75-73+12
    2021T6477-71-76-72+8
    2020T5868-71-70-73+2

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6071-69-72-69+18.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-74-68-68-27.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-66-67-71-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-77+2--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4575-69-76-73+515.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC83-71+10--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT968-66-70-66-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6572-73-71-70-26.750

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 14-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.196-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.393-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green460.1930.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.070-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.466-0.464

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.196 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 101st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.393 mark that ranks 152nd on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.070 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 111th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 23.31% of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 196 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 115th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

