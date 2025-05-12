PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship

    Aaron Rai returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 15-18, 2025. Rai will look to improve upon his previous performances in this major championship.

    Latest odds for Rai at the PGA Championship.

    Rai's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3968-68-70-71-7
    2021MC81-75+12

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT2365-72-71-66-640.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1863-69-64-71-2115.542
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3870-68-71-69-620.688
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2770-74-73-70-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-68+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-72-69-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1174-72-67-71-4115.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT467-64-68-67-18122.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-75-72+122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4069-68-72-71-817.625

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
    • Rai has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has averaged 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.3860.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3360.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0500.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.034-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7060.244

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.336 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai has delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 24.17 percent of the time.
    • Rai has accumulated 541 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the PGA Championship.

