Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship

Rai has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.

Rai has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.