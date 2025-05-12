Aaron Rai betting profile: PGA Championship
1 Min Read
Aaron Rai returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 15-18, 2025. Rai will look to improve upon his previous performances in this major championship.
Rai's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|2021
|MC
|81-75
|+12
At the PGA Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Xander Schauffele won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 21-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T23
|65-72-71-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T38
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|20.688
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|70-74-73-70
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-72-69
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|74-72-67-71
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T4
|67-64-68-67
|-18
|122.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-75-72
|+1
|22.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|17.625
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 18-under.
- Rai has an average of 0.363 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has averaged 0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.386
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.336
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.050
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.034
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.706
|0.244
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.386 (27th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.6 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rai is sporting a 0.336 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he ranks 28th by breaking par 24.17 percent of the time.
- Rai has accumulated 541 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the PGA Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.