William Mouw betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    William Mouw will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Mouw's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1865-68-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5970-70-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-71-72-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-66-73-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT665-67-69-69-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC66-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6673-72-75-76+83.700

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged 0.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2250.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-0.837-0.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green184-0.822-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3230.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.1110.070

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.225 ranks 58th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 56th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw sports a -0.837 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 37th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
    • Mouw has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

