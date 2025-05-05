William Mouw betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
William Mouw will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Mouw's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|70-70-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-71-72-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-66-73
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|65-67-69-69
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T66
|73-72-75-76
|+8
|3.700
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.070 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.225
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.837
|-0.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|184
|-0.822
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.323
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.111
|0.070
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.225 ranks 58th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 56th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw sports a -0.837 mark that ranks 179th on TOUR. He ranks 132nd with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 37th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 77th by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Mouw has accumulated 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
