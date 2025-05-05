William Mouw betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Mouw has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.