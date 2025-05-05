PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jackson Suber betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Jackson Suber betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Jackson Suber tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The tournament runs from May 8-11 with a purse of $4 million up for grabs.

    Latest odds for Suber at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Suber's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Jackson Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-74+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship6768-73-75-74+22.240
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5266-66-70-73-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4269-66-70-71-811.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-69-75-77+65.200

    Jackson Suber's recent performances

    • Suber's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jackson Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.459-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.7660.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.216-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.454-0.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.364-1.102

    Jackson Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.766 ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Suber has posted an average of -0.459, ranking 164th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 73rd.
    • Suber has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.32%, placing him 108th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Suber has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.454, ranking 160th on TOUR. He averages 29.42 Putts Per Round, ranking 167th.
    • Suber has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

