Jackson Suber betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Jackson Suber tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The tournament runs from May 8-11 with a purse of $4 million up for grabs.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Suber's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Jackson Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|68-73-75-74
|+2
|2.240
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|66-66-70-73
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-69-75-77
|+6
|5.200
Jackson Suber's recent performances
- Suber's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has an average of -0.818 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jackson Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.459
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.766
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.216
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.454
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.364
|-1.102
Jackson Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.766 ranks eighth on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Suber has posted an average of -0.459, ranking 164th on TOUR. His average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 73rd.
- Suber has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.32%, placing him 108th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Suber has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.454, ranking 160th on TOUR. He averages 29.42 Putts Per Round, ranking 167th.
- Suber has accumulated 114 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 142nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
