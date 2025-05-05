Davis Shore betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 02: Davis Shore of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Davis Shore will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Shore's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Shore's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at -22.
Shore's recent performances
Shore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.369
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.478
Shore's advanced stats and rankings
- Shore has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shore has averaged -0.369 in his past five starts.
- Around the green, Shore has posted an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Shore has delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five events.
- Overall, Shore has averaged -0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shore as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
