PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Davis Shore betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 02: Davis Shore of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

TULUM, MEXICO - MAY 02: Davis Shore of the United States plays his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Davis Shore will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 8-11 for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks Shore's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Shore at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Shore's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at -22.

    Shore's recent performances

    • Shore has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.369 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Shore has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shore has averaged -0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.369
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.478

    Shore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shore has averaged -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shore has averaged -0.369 in his past five starts.
    • Around the green, Shore has posted an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his last five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Shore has delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five events.
    • Overall, Shore has averaged -0.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his last five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shore as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -31
    R4
    -8

    2

    RSA
    E. van Rooyen
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    3

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -7

    4

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -9

    T5

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    W. Gordon
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -6

    T5

    USA
    E. Cole
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -4

    T5

    USA
    K. Kitayama
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    T5

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -2

    T13

    FRA
    A. Rozner
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T13

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -2

    T15

    USA
    M. McCarty
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW