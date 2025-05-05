Will Chandler betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Will Chandler tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Chandler's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Will Chandler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-68-75-72
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-67
|+6
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|69
|72-72-70-75
|+5
|3.200
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T61
|71-70-76-77
|+6
|7.875
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
Will Chandler's recent performances
- Chandler's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Chandler has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chandler has averaged -1.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Will Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.042
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-1.097
|-0.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.088
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.089
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.963
|-1.405
Will Chandler's advanced stats and rankings
- Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sports a -1.097 mark that ranks 183rd on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 59.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chandler has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
- Chandler has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.