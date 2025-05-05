PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
53M AGO

Will Chandler betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Will Chandler of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Will Chandler tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic from May 8-11. This marks Chandler's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Chandler at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Chandler's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Chris Gotterup won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Will Chandler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-69-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-68-75-72-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-67+6--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship6972-72-70-75+53.200
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6171-70-76-77+67.875
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-68-2--

    Will Chandler's recent performances

    • Chandler's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Chandler has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Chandler has averaged -1.405 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Will Chandler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.042-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-1.097-0.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.088-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.089-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.963-1.405

    Will Chandler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Chandler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.042 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chandler sports a -1.097 mark that ranks 183rd on TOUR. He ranks 180th with a 59.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Chandler has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
    • Chandler has accumulated 122 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Chandler as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

